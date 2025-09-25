Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veralto by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,741,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Veralto by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Veralto by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,502 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

