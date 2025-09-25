Voya Investment Management LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $86.01 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.