Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,032,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Credicorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,724,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,343,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after purchasing an additional 155,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 781,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $266.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $280.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

