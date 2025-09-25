VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) versus Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) Head to Head Comparison

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

VSE has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 1.94% 7.25% 4.14% Magnera -4.98% -9.57% -3.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.5% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of VSE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VSE and Magnera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $1.08 billion 3.09 $15.32 million $1.12 144.24 Magnera $332.10 million 1.14 -$15.25 million ($7.64) -1.40

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VSE and Magnera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 5 0 3.00 Magnera 0 2 0 0 2.00

VSE presently has a consensus price target of $155.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.56%. Magnera has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.86%. Given Magnera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than VSE.

Summary

VSE beats Magnera on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain support, and other services to support the commercial aftermarket medium- and heavy-duty truck market. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

