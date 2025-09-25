Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 386,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $13,868,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

