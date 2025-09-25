Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.28 and traded as low as C$41.30. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.70, with a volume of 33,590 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPK. National Bankshares cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut Winpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winpak presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Winpak Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The packaging materials are used primarily for perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications. It operates in three segments: flexible packaging, rigid packaging & flexible lidding, and packaging machinery.

