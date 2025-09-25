Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,126,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 321,343 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,650,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 959,641 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,013,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 733,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 600,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

