YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.68 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.98). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 298 ($4.01), with a volume of 742,284 shares changing hands.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 662.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £345.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42,071.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.68.

In related news, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 86,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £300,033.90. Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total transaction of £260,052.40. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

