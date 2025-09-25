YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.68 ($4.33) and traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.98). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 298 ($4.01), with a volume of 742,284 shares changing hands.
YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 662.50.
In related news, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 86,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £300,033.90. Also, insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total transaction of £260,052.40. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.
Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.
Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.
