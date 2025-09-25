Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 105,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 57,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

