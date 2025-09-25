Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

ZION stock opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

