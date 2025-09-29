1,032 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Noble Financial upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $142.93 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $176.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $5,056,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,328,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,824,674.34. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,363,588.86. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,915 shares of company stock valued at $91,779,645 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

