1,332 Shares in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a market cap of $964.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. Middlesex Water Company has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.60 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

