1,518 Shares in Heico Corporation $HEI Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 36.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 0.5% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 14,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 14.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price objective on Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Heico from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price objective on Heico in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Laurans A. Mendelson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.45, for a total value of $17,985,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,253,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,311,420.15. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Trading Up 0.7%

Heico stock opened at $320.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Heico Corporation has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $338.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.77.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

