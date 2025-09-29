158 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,297.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,403.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,413.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is an increase from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,852. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,232 shares of company stock worth $29,496,571 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

