18,370 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCR opened at $19.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- SoundHound Breaks Critical Resistance: How High Can It Get Now?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Klarna IPO: BNPL Stock or Something Bigger?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Teradyne Is a Core Play in the AI Hardware Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.