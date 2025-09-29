18,370 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.