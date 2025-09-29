1,948 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

