2,711 Shares in American International Group, Inc. $AIG Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 359.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10,211.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,146,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,675,000 after buying an additional 1,135,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cfra Research raised American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AIG stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

