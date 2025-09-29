3,731 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after buying an additional 2,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $64.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

