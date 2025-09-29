458 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $487.66 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

