7,100 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 397,310 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,403,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $506,060.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,970. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,584 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,740.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,796. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,535,090 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

