9,610 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

