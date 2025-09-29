974 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $279.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $293.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

