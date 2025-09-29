abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,644 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,432,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,072,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 857,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,365,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 738,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

