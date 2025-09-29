Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) vs. Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) Head to Head Survey

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Actelis Networks and Powerstorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Actelis Networks currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,172.26%. Given Actelis Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Powerstorm.

This table compares Actelis Networks and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -115.31% -264.19% -80.77% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actelis Networks and Powerstorm”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.64 -$4.37 million ($0.78) -0.50 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Actelis Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Actelis Networks beats Powerstorm on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Powerstorm

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

