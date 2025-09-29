Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $123.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

