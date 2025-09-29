AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.3333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $43.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $844.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.21%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

