Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$21.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.06. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.44 and a twelve month high of C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

