Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Lowered by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 307.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,302,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $246.54 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

