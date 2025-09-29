Amarillo National Bank Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.32. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.