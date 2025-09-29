Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,284 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $241,496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,138,000 after purchasing an additional 979,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 11,913.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,500,000 after purchasing an additional 795,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AEE opened at $102.08 on Monday. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.