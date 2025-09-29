Analyzing Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Agri Bank China and Nordea Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agri Bank China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nordea Bank 2 1 2 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agri Bank China $195.64 billion 1.19 $39.24 billion $2.59 6.45 Nordea Bank $26.50 billion 2.18 $5.47 billion $1.50 11.13

This table compares Agri Bank China and Nordea Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nordea Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Agri Bank China pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Agri Bank China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Agri Bank China and Nordea Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agri Bank China 20.80% 9.26% 0.65% Nordea Bank 20.63% 15.50% 0.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nordea Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nordea Bank beats Agri Bank China on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nordea Bank

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment offers payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and cards and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates & Institutions segment provides financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, capital market products, and securities services to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset & Wealth Management segment offers investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. It also offers account-based products, such as lending and deposit; project finance services, asset-based financing through leasing, hire purchase, and factoring, as well as sales to finance partners, such as dealers, vendors, and retailers; financial instruments or arrangement for financial instruments, including currencies, commodities, stocks, and bonds; and asset management, including investment funds, discretionary management, portfolio advice, equity trading, and pension accounts, as well as life insurance and pension products and services. Nordea Bank Abp was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

