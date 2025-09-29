Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lowered by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.66.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

