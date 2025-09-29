Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Boosted by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $311,157,662,000 after buying an additional 5,005,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,999,145,000 after buying an additional 6,307,413 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Apple by 573,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $46,868,648,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

