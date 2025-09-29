ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 5.5% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 3.0% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 5.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 2.8% in the second quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

ARM Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $139.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 211.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $182.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

