ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Position Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

ASML stock opened at $951.52 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $977.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $777.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $743.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.