Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

