Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $350,000 in Innoviva, Inc. $INVA

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 180,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 157.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 21.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviva in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Innoviva Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

