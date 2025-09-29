Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 125,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

NYSE CLS opened at $244.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.41. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $261.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

