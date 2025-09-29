Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 512,293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.3%

ODFL opened at $138.59 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.69 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

