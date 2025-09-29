BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

