BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $93.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,461 shares of company stock worth $13,652,421. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

