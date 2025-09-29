BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

