Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $255.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.66.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

