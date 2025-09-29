Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Holdings Raised by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 737,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,128 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $203,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

