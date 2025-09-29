Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Patron Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

