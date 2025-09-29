Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Lowered by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.