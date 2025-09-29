Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

Broadcom stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

