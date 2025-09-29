Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $334.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

