Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $117.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $201.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.31.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

