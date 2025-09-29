C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,548.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 338,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCCC stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.98. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

